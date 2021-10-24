PIA gets A320 aircraft

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) received delivery of second A320 aircraft acquired on dry lease from Bank of Utah (US), a statement said on Saturday.

The national airline had acquired two A320 aircraft on dry lease to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel efficient latest technology aircraft. The first one reached Islamabad in last month while the second has arrived this week from Paris, making total eleven A320 aircraft in PIA’s fleet.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated the airline officials on the induction of the aircraft. He said new version of fuel efficient aircraft would further improve the airline’s service.

Expressing gratitude to the aviation and finance ministries of Pakistan, PIA CEO instructed the concerned departments of the airline to complete necessary formalities to bring the aircraft in flight operation. The airline plans to induct more aircraft in coming year.