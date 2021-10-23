Cops warned against using gutka and mawa

The Sindh police have imposed ban on using gutka and mawa and warned of major punishments if any officer is found to be failing to curb their use.

A letter, issued by the District South police chief on Friday, said Sindh’s inspector general of police had directed that all police officials posted “in your respective police stations and offices be screened for addiction to gutka, mawa and mainpuri”.

“They should be first warned for one week and action for their rehabilitation be initiated. During surprise checking, if any officer and official is found failing to curb the usage of gutka, mawa and mainpuri, departmental action will be initiated against him for major punishment of compulsory retirement from service or dismissal from service.”