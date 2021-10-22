Broken by promises

The PTI government came to power with the manifesto of bringing ‘change’ within the country. The change was going to be a change for good, a change of living standards and a change in the system. However, the change people have seen is contrary to the promises made – it is terrifying. It has devalued human life. Electricity, gas and petroleum tariffs have changed but not the way people wanted. The rise in petroleum products prices has raised prices of almost all commodities of daily use. Daily wages are at their lowest, while inflation has peaked. Such policies may ruin the PTI’s chances of winning in the upcoming elections.

The government should try to assuage the troubles of people, instead of making it more difficult to make both ends meet.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra