Growing instability

Unfortunately, attacks have on the Shia community have increased in Afghanistan. Two major bombings in recent days have killed or injured over 100 hundred people belonging to the Shia community. The most unfortunate thing about these attacks is that this oppression is happening in the name of Islam. The ISIS is involved in almost all incidents. They claim they want the world under the umbrella of Islam, but in reality they don’t act like they are. It is a sin to kill any human being.
The Isis is killing ordinary people simply for following their own beliefs. In Pakistan too there was recently an attack on the Ashura proceeding on 9th Muharram, three people, including a seven-year old girl, were killed and more than 50 were injured in Bahawalnagar, Punjab. Both countries strict measures must be taken to protect every citizen from this terrorism and violations.
Syed Irfan Haider Sherazi
Gujranwala
