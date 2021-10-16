ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday lashed out at YouTubers for operating with "impunity".
The federal minister, addressing at an event, said several YouTubers think they should be allowed to do whatever they want and no action should be taken against them.
The minister urged the media to provide solutions to deal with the issue of fake news, as it had become a big challenge in the era of modern technology.
Chaudhry emphasised training journalists in the realm of modern technology, enabling them to deal with modern warfare. He said the media should initiate a debate within itself to face the challenge of fake news.
Moreover, the federal minister stressed the need for providing information with responsibility.
Talking about India, Chaudhry said the country had created 785 websites to disseminate fake news against Pakistan, which were linked with an Indian wire agency — and India’s leading news channels were giving credence to falsehood.
He said on average 175 fake news are created on daily basis by Indian channels. Moreover, the minister pointed out that two incidents — harassment with a TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan and Noor Mukadam’s murder — were used to malign Pakistan and give an impression that the country was unsafe for women.
ISLAMABAD: The onus to produce at least 51 percent of the total members of the Balochistan Assembly is on the movers...
SRINAGAR: Suspected militants killed an Indian Army officer and a trooper during a manhunt in Indian Illegally...
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that talks with Iran had been "cordial," describing...
MOSCOW: Russia will host the United States, China and Pakistan next week for talks on Afghanistan, the Kremlin’s...
DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to hunt down those who vandalised some Hindu temples during Durga...
ISLAMABAD: The government has been unable to elect Shaukat Tarin as a Member of the Parliament within the stipulated...