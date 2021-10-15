Another blow

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) intends to revise and increase the official rates of immovable property in 18 cities of Pakistan. These rates were already revised upward twice in 2019, once in February 2019 by an average of 20 percent and then again in July.
As a result of the increase in the official valuation table, the real-estate market was heavily jolted and investors faced colossal losses against their investments. The FBR should not increase the official rates of immovable property anymore, as the step would be disastrous for the real-estate sector and have a negative effect on the revenue collection. The government must rethink its decision.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
University merit lists show that every year a large number of PhD candidates fail to secure even 70 percent on their...
The Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Sindh High Court should take immediate notice of the fact that the price of a...
The dengue virus is spreading rapidly across the country. As of Monday, a total of seventy-eight new cases of dengue...
This refers to the news report 'Massive child sex abuse in French Catholic Church' . It is a matter of utter shame...
This refers to the letters ‘In memoriam’ by Mukhtar Ahmed and Syed Ali Musa Zaidi . The idea in the letters that...
The 2021 National Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission was full...