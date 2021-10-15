Friday banking hours extended

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said banks will observe extended hours on Friday to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes.

“It has been decided that field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 15, 2021,” it said in a statement.

The SBP directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open on Friday till such time to facilitate special clearing for government transactions by NIFT.