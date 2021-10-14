Directive to clear roads for Eid Milad processions

LAHORE : On the direction of the Local Government Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal instruction have been passed on to all the metropolitans, municipal corporation, municipal committees, administrators and chief officers of tehsil and town committees to immediately remove building debris and encroachments on the roads for the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across the province. They have been directed to complete the patchwork of roads and ensure the installation of streetlights and searchlights for the Rabi-ul-Awwal processions. The instructions reiterated to ensure sanitation and cleanliness on a daily basis with strict observance of corona SOPs besides other necessary arrangements might also be made with the consultation of organisers of the Eid Milad procession. The directions were also given to complete all the preparations well in time and asked chief officers of municipal committees to personally supervise the actions in this regard.