IPH to have dengue serotyping test lab

LAHORE : Keeping in view the increasing numbers of dengue cases in the City, the Punjab government has decided to establish dengue serotyping test lab at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), on priority basis. The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&ME) would provide PCR extractor machine, dengue test kits, disposable items and other material for this purpose. Dean, IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir disclosed here Wednesday that due to the increasing number of suspected dengue cases, it was necessary to increase the test facilities for diagnosis of dengue patients; therefore, health department has decided to establish dengue test laboratory at IPH on emergency basis. This lab would start working very soon, where 200 tests would be conducted in two shifts under the supervision of senior pathologists/doctors of IPH while lab technicians and data entry operator would be deputed by the department.
