 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
ANP leaders urges on reactivation of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization

National
October 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: Central secretary-general of the Awami National Party (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said reorganization and reactivation of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization would keep the mission of Baacha Khan and his companions on and serve humanity. He was speaking at that oath-taking ceremony of office-bearers and members of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization.

