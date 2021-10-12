Fixing problems in Pakistan cricket huge challenge for Ramiz

Are there some more changes likely in Pakistan cricket? This is a question whose answer nobody knows at this point of time. One more likely odd change is that Shahnawaz Dhani could be the next beneficiary in the non-stop shuffling of the players for the World Cup T20 squad.

The one-man cosmetic selection committee comprising Mohammad Wasim was surprising for many in recent times as his job has literally been reduced to a level of merely a spokesman. His role now in the selection matters is as important as was his contribution to the national team during his cricketing career where in 18 Tests he did not even come close to scoring 1,000 runs in aggregate.

Here again a role given to Wasim is beyond his abilities — a reality that was evident from his messing up the selection matters even before Ramiz Raja took over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Since Ramiz’s taking up the reins of the PCB, Wasim has virtually become a dummy chief selector. Any Test cricketer of a high repute would have resigned the moment his selected team was completely reshaped. It seems Wasim will never resign from the post until he is forced to do that. The reason is very much clear as he is being paid around Rs1.5 million per month for the job of a spokesman.

Team’s selection matters have never been handled professionally in recent times. There has been no relationship between national team’s selection and performance in the domestic events. Premature selections of teams, probables and even the camp trainees have triggered controversies and uncertainties in the recent past.

Only days before the World Cup T20, we are still not sure as to what would be the final shape of the team. Rated as an aggressive middle-order trio, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood, have already been sidelined. A question arises here: why had those having a real say in the selection matters made premature decisions about finalising the team for World Cup weeks ahead of the deadline? Just one innings from Shoaib Malik was enough to earn him a place in the national team. How come an out-of-favour player has walked straight in the team? Was one innings enough or does he have some other qualities also? None can deny Shoaib’s ability as an experienced cricketer having the right knowledge of modern day cricket.

PCB chairman was absolutely right when he accepted in front of the Senate Standing Committee members that Pakistan cricket had major flaws.

The PCB has never groomed those brains who could help genuine talent. The country may have 50 top-class players but none has become a real asset. Barring Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who have worked tirelessly to reach this stage, no batsman has shown any improvement in recent times.

Since the Pakistan batting is now totally dependent on the two players, the duo’s uncanny attitude has helped them bring out the best in them. Coaches have absolutely no role in their grooming but it was their own responsible attitude that helped them take giant strides at international level.

There have been serious question marks on Pakistan coaches’ ability to help a player mature at the international level. There is a dire need to make a new system for coaches’ evaluation.

For the purpose, Ramiz Raja will have to introduce an innovative concept that should be governed more by the natural ability of the coaches rather their domestic services. One cannot be jack of all trades. Our coaches can easily switch over to the role of selection and then administration in the blink of an eye but unfortunately all they need is financial benefits. Chief selector Mohammad Wasim is the prime example in this regard.