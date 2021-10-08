Time to upgrade

This refers to the letter ‘Trip to the bank’ by Sikander Aqeel Ansari (October 7). I sympathise with the writer.
I also have a complaint. There was a time when the soiled, damaged and/or torn currency notes reached a bank branch, they were taken out of circulation and sent to the State Bank for cancellation and replacement with new notes. However, now such notes remain in circulation, with numerous people complaining that they got them from banks, which is unfortunate. To solve the problem, the State Bank should replace Rs10, 20, 50 – and perhaps even Rs100 – currency notes with coins and print only higher value currency. These notes should be printed on polymer instead of paper to ensure that they do not spoil easily.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
In 1993, I was allotted a plot of two hundred square yards in the Landhi Cottage Industry and made full payment on due...
Corporal punishment is a tool used to control and discipline children. The question is: is corporal punishment the...
Recently, I visited a few government offices and hospitals in Peshawar, and I was surprised to find air conditioners,...
The world is seemingly moving towards another cold war. The AUKUS – formed by the three big powers Australia, UK and...
Encroachment is rife as ever in Karachi. There are many roads and streets in the city where the government has...
The government had announced in February 2021 to withdraw the Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills, which...