Time to upgrade

This refers to the letter ‘Trip to the bank’ by Sikander Aqeel Ansari (October 7). I sympathise with the writer.

I also have a complaint. There was a time when the soiled, damaged and/or torn currency notes reached a bank branch, they were taken out of circulation and sent to the State Bank for cancellation and replacement with new notes. However, now such notes remain in circulation, with numerous people complaining that they got them from banks, which is unfortunate. To solve the problem, the State Bank should replace Rs10, 20, 50 – and perhaps even Rs100 – currency notes with coins and print only higher value currency. These notes should be printed on polymer instead of paper to ensure that they do not spoil easily.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi