Students participate in IST World Space Week celebrations

Islamabad : World Space Week 2021 celebrations continued on the third day at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) under the theme of ‘Women in Space’ with hundreds of students taking part in space related events showing great enthusiasm.

The 40 modules, on the third day, focused on space technology including the paper plan design, Aqua Rockets, Balloon Cart, Aviation Disasters, Navigation Google Earth and Colonizing Mars designed specially to introduce youth with modern trends of Space Science and Technology.

IST and NCGSA, co-organizers of the event, under the banner of the national coordinator for the World Space Week, the National Agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO inaugurated World Space Week 2021 online on October 4 at the IST.

The event was officially inaugurated in an online ceremony with Maj. Gen. Rehan Abdul Baqi HI (M) R, Vice Chancellor IST as chief guest.

Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi Central Project Director, NCGSA also joined the ceremony.

Over 70 representatives of different schools, colleges, and universities of Pakistan attended the online ceremony, in an expression of enthusiasm for WSW 2021. Speaking to the participating students and their faculty members, the chief guest especially commended the efforts of the faculty for inciting interest in the young inquisitive minds for space technology.

He highlighted the firm role of women in the advancement of space science and technology in Pakistan.

The WSW 2021 at IST is co-organized by the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) initiative of Space Awareness and Outreach, a project spearheaded by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The Chairman NCGSA, Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi also attended the inauguration ceremony and introduced the especially crafted Women in Space themed modules of WSW 2021. The week-long event is organized each year to spread awareness about space technology education among the general masses and to provide them with a platform to showcase their knowledge and talents in a competitive environment.

World Space Week 2021 is being organized under the theme of Women in Space, as declared by the World Space Week Association (WSWA) for the year 2021. The event encompasses more than 190 modules for different age groups, including Abecedarian (Grade 5 - 8), Virtuoso (Grade 9 - 12), and UGrad (Freshmen Senior Year) in 17 major categories, including Space Knowledge, Space Quiz, Space Creative Writing, Space Mission Design, Space Applications, Space Technology Demonstrations, Space Fine Arts, Space Visual Arts, Space Graphics, Space Talks, Space Leadership, Space Business, Space for SDGs, Space Life, Space Webinars, Space Workshops and Space Notes.

WSW 2021 is engaging up to more than 4000 participants from different schools, colleges, and universities, and over 150 adjudicators and facilitators from academia and industry from all over Pakistan in a wide spectrum of competitions, webinars, and trainings.

Following the inaugural ceremony over 40 modules were conducted in the opening day of the WSW 2021 wherein more than 700 students participated in various modules.

The webinars and workshops on specialized topics were also conducted by academic experts to empower students with the latest tools, techniques, and trends in space research.

While on the second day, 45 space related events were held that included Space Techathon, Paper spinning top, Space project, Space Poetry, Space Mark Designing, Night Sky Mapping and Astrobiology Solutions.

A panel discussion was held on the importance of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in view of space science and technology.