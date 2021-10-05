Balochistan Assembly’s deputy speaker visits Sindh Assembly

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel said on Monday the Sindh Assembly was the first assembly that passed a resolution for an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He expressed these views while visiting the provincial assembly building along with the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh. Moosakhel said lack of roads was the major issue of Balochistan -- the country’s largest province -- but with personal interest and endeavour of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the issue had been resolved to a greater extent. “The federal government has been carrying out road connectivity in the province,” he said and added that the law and order situation had also improved.

He hoped that initiatives of the federal government would prove pivotal in ameliorating the economic state of the people of Balochistan. Sheikh said that during the Covid-19 lockdown, PM Imran Khan provided an assistance package of Rs260 billion and deserving people got Rs12,000 each just through an SMS.

“A welfare state, economic stability and prosperous people are dreams of Imran Khan, who is working day and night to realise the objective of developing Pakistan on the lines of the State of Madina,” he said.

To support the 3.7 million low income population of the country, the PTI government had started the ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ program worth Rs1,400 billion, he said and hoped the program would contribute to the government's efforts aimed at poverty alleviation and empowerment of vulnerable groups.

Referring to the Pandora Papers, Sheikh said Prime Minister Khan is an honest and righteous leader who from the first day has the same stance against corruption. “Whoever is found involved in corruption would face the music,” the PTI leader said.

“Legal action would be taken against Pakistanis who have set up offshore companies.” Sheikh also presented a Sindh Assembly souvenir to the distinguished guest on behalf of the Sindh Assembly speaker. PTI MPAs Raja Azhar and Adeeba Hassan, PTI leaders Ameenullah Moosakhel, Jansher Junejo and others were also present at the occasion.