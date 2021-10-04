Punjab CM for filling vacant posts of college principals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for completing the process for filling up vacant posts of college principals at the earliest and said merit should be ensured in the appointment of controllers and secretaries of education boards.

A high level meeting was held on Sunday under the chair of the CM which reviewed the matters related to the Higher Education Department. The CM was briefed on the progress on setting up of 15 new universities in the province.

During the meeting public-private partnership and joint venture in establishing new universities in Punjab were also discussed. The meeting also decided to introduce the concept of Smart University in the province besides giving principle approval to make further recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) across the province.

He said a university in every district would provide better opportunities for higher education to students, especially female students, adding establishment of Indus University in Rajanpur will fulfill longstanding demand of people of the area.

Universities will also be established in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Gujranwala and other districts. University of Taunsa and Women University in DG Khan will remove the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

The CM was informed that 197 higher education projects would be completed at a sum of Rs15 billion across the province. The process of transfer of land for 21 new colleges out of 88 has been completed.