‘India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Indian animosity and the evolving situation in Afghanistan have put Pakistan on the international radar and Pakistan needs an astute approach to convert these challenges into opportunities. This was stated by former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, who delivered a guest lecture on “Pakistan’s Emerging Geostrategic Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities” at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS).

He said that India was afraid of Pakistan’s defence capabilities and nuclear deterrent and that was why, New Delhi was not interested in direct confrontation with Pakistan and has developed a strategy, based on skirting around our nuclear capability, by using hybrid warfare, terrorism and hostile narratives against Islamabad.

He said the world order is in a flux and Pakistan should be prepared for more rapid developments in the region. He said that economic development is of pivotal and strategic importance for Pakistan and suggested that Pakistan should diversify its international engagements and reduce external dependence, to promote both its security and economic interests.

However, he warned against relying on any single major power. Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (Retd), president CASS, delivered the concluding remarks in which he appreciated the longstanding services of Sardar Masood Khan for Pakistan, PAF and CASS and also presented a memento to the distinguished guest speaker.