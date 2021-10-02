Pak Navy’s SSG joins multinational drill in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the 11th multinational ‘Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021’ which concluded at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Exercise Director, Commander Reserve Strike Corps Major General Harendra Ranasinghe, welcomed the Special Operations Forces of regional countries that included Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Nepal.

The exercise was exclusively designed to exchange professional expertise in the ‘Special Operations Forces' domain. The aim of the exercise was to build synergy, strengthen military relationships and enhance interoperability among Special Operation Forces of participating countries. The multinational exercise focused operations included anti-terrorism operations, disaster relief reconnaissance missions, riverine operations and counter-terrorism in the maritime domain.