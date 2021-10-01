PMC may resolve grievances

Islamabad: The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan will discuss with the Pakistan Medical Commission, the possibility of developing a systematic grievance resolution mechanism for students to register their complaints.

The SAPM extended an assurance to this effect during a meeting with a delegation of students who shared the concerns and grievances of students who had attempted the MDCAT this year. Dr. Faisal heard their concerns at length and responded to the issues tabled. He highlighted that the objective of the MDCAT is to ensure that students entering this competitive field of rigorous and lifelong learning have the necessary potential in terms of academic achievement, knowledge, and analytic thinking. All this will ultimately enable the public to have safe and competent professionals serving them in the future and reinforce public trust in the medical education system and medical professionals, he stated.