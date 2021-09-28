This refers to the news report ‘Siraj backs protest against ‘irregularities’ in PMC exams’ (September 24). Students from across the country have been protesting against the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). The system is no doubt faulty. Previously, the NMDCAT (National Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test) was conducted by the National Testing Services (NTS). Ever since the PMC took over, students have been facing numerous problems. The PMC announced that the NMDCAT would go on for a complete month. At every test center there were frequent network disruptions and students had to submit their tests multiple times. Candidates appearing for the test also had to pay an exorbitant fees.

Worst of all, when students protest they are arrested and humiliated simply for raising their voice for their basic rights. It is high time that the authorities concerned addressed the matter and paid heed to the students’ complaints. The PMC should conduct the test again according to the PMC Act 2020.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi