Another fiasco

This refers to the news report ‘2023 general elections to be held under new census: Asad’ (September 12). Asad Umar’s statement about the 2023 census is rather confusing. It is difficult to comprehend how both the census and the general elections will be held simultaneously in 2023. It is also unclear if the census will only be held in Karachi – to appease the MQM (P) – or all over the country, as no other province has objected to the result of the 2017 census. While Sindh is demanding a fresh census, other provinces have simply asked that a detailed report of the 2017 census be released.

It is also claimed that the census will be carried out digitally. One is compelled to ask: is another situation like the electronic voting machines (EVMs) on the cards?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi