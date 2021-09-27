 
Monday September 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Another fiasco

Newspost

September 27, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘2023 general elections to be held under new census: Asad’ (September 12). Asad Umar’s statement about the 2023 census is rather confusing. It is difficult to comprehend how both the census and the general elections will be held simultaneously in 2023. It is also unclear if the census will only be held in Karachi – to appease the MQM (P) – or all over the country, as no other province has objected to the result of the 2017 census. While Sindh is demanding a fresh census, other provinces have simply asked that a detailed report of the 2017 census be released.

It is also claimed that the census will be carried out digitally. One is compelled to ask: is another situation like the electronic voting machines (EVMs) on the cards?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

More From Newspost

  • Eighteen months on

    The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a drastic loss of human lives all over the country. The damage is so...

  • Wages of war

    This refers to the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken. In his testimony before Congress on the victory of the...

  • Taking care of teachers

    Teaching is a noble profession. One cannot deny the fact that without teachers other professions cannot be. However,...

  • Leave no mark

    To ensure a cleaner planet for the next generation, we will have to make sustained efforts not only towards...

  • Fault in our stars

    The meeting between the prime minister of India and the president of the US shows the US excitement for expanding...

  • The change not needed

    Recently the Federal Directorate of Education issued a directive regarding teachers' dress code. The order shed light...

More From Latest