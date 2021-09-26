 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Mafia menace

September 26, 2021

The prime minister talks about abolishing mafias from the country in almost all of his speeches. These mafias have destroyed the country in the past as well as during the PTI regime. Getting rid of mafias was also one of the major pre-polls slogans of the PTI. Unfortunately, the problem persists to this date as admitted by the prime minister himself.

Who is stopping the government from taking concrete actions against these mafias, so that the country and its people can finally witness prosperity?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

