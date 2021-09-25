Two polio workers injured in Bahawalnagar attacks

BAHAWALPUR: Two polio vaccination teams were attacked in as many incidents in district Bahawalnagar, one woman polio worker was injured in Chishtian and other polio worker was attacked in Nizampura West, in the outskirts of Bahawalnagar.

Cases were registered in Police Station City B-Division Bahawalnagar and Police Station City A-Division Chishtian on the complaint of the victims. Polio vaccination worker Iqra lodged complaint with the Police Station A-Division Chishtian that she was attacked by one Hafiz Muhammad Saleem with a rod near Fatima Plaza in Chishtian when she went to his house for administering polio vaccination drops to their children.

In Union Council Nizampura West, a polio vaccination worker Sadaqat Ali told Police Station City B-Division that he was attacked by one Shahzad Masood when he visited his house along with other team members for giving polio drops to his children. The police said the accused had been arrested after registration of FIRs.