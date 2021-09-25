Two polio workers injured in Bahawalnagar attacks

BAHAWALPUR: Two polio vaccination teams were attacked in as many incidents in district Bahawalnagar, one woman polio worker was injured in Chishtian and other polio worker was attacked in Nizampura West, in the outskirts of Bahawalnagar.
Cases were registered in Police Station City B-Division Bahawalnagar and Police Station City A-Division Chishtian on the complaint of the victims. Polio vaccination worker Iqra lodged complaint with the Police Station A-Division Chishtian that she was attacked by one Hafiz Muhammad Saleem with a rod near Fatima Plaza in Chishtian when she went to his house for administering polio vaccination drops to their children.
In Union Council Nizampura West, a polio vaccination worker Sadaqat Ali told Police Station City B-Division that he was attacked by one Shahzad Masood when he visited his house along with other team members for giving polio drops to his children. The police said the accused had been arrested after registration of FIRs.
SUKKUR: The bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Khipro city of district Sanghar, victims of...
SUKKUR: The closing ceremony of 278th Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai concluded on Friday with religious...
SUKKUR: The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday said the Sindh Police have become slaves...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has adjourned Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till October 05, without...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company , Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd. now boasts of a robust...
MULTAN: Agriculture experts Friday said soil fertility was declining rapidly in South Punjab. Chairing a meeting,...