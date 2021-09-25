Corona kills 50 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 active cases on Friday was recorded 60,952 with 2,233 more people testing positive and 2,789 recovering during the 24 hours.

Fifty corona patients died during the 24 hours out of whom 45 were under treatment in different hospitals while five died in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of 50 patients who died during the 24 hours, 14 were on the ventilator. There were 4,409 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.