Corona kills 50 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 active cases on Friday was recorded 60,952 with 2,233 more people testing positive and 2,789 recovering during the 24 hours.
Fifty corona patients died during the 24 hours out of whom 45 were under treatment in different hospitals while five died in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of 50 patients who died during the 24 hours, 14 were on the ventilator. There were 4,409 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Friday dismissed reports that his ministry has drafted an ordinance...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau is taking action...
KABUL, Afghanistan: Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the defense minister of the caretaker cabinet said in an audio message...
KARACHI: According to a survey conducted by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 95 percent of Pakistanis support the...
KARACHI: The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI MPA Tahira Dua Bhutto on Friday...
LONDON: The England cricketers’ union have refuted claims that their players were behind the ECB pulling out of next...