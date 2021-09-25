Inquiry ordered into varsity’s selection board meeting

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has asked the Governor’s Inspection Team to conduct an inquiry into the holding of the fifth selection board meeting of the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda.
A notification issued on Friday said the governor being chancellor of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda ordered the inquiry after receiving complaints about the holding of the fifth selection board meeting and making appointments in the varsity.
Questioning the illegality of holding the selection board meeting, the governor asked the Governor’s Inspection Team to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by October 10, 2021, the notification added. The notification stated, “The governor has been receiving various complaints regarding the holding of 5th selection board of Bacha Khan University.
