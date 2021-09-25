RTA impounds 164 vehicles, imposes fine of Rs228,000

Rawalpindi : The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi has accelerated its ongoing operation against COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators impounded 164 vehicles challaned 241 and imposed fine of Rs228,000 in a week till Friday.

The provincial government has imposed strict restrictions on public transport and business activities to curb the spread of coronavirus. To implement this, various teams led by Rawalpindi RTA Secretary Rashid Ali taking action on public transport vehicles on regular basis.

First time, government has given full powers of RTA to take action against transports plying on motorway. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) with full backing of Motorway Police will take action against COVID-19 SOPs violators.

The RTA Secretary Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that on the directives of the DC we had launched a campaign to ensure implementation of the SOPs. The crackdown against SOP violators would remain continued, he warned. He also said that National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) had given deadline of September 15, 2021 for vaccination for transporters. The NCOC has directed to take action against transporters without vaccination after September 15, 2021, he said.

He said the teams of the authority conducted raids and checked implementation of the SOPs at different routes while those found indulged in violations of the SOPs were fined and the vehicles were also impounded. He also said that fines amounting to Rs228,000 were imposed on the violators during in a week while 241 vehicles were challaned and 164 impounded on violation of coronavirus SOPs and non-vaccination issued by the Punjab government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The special checking teams of RTA have also inspected 105 public places and parks and Rs8,341 fines were imposed on the violators.

The RTA Secretary along with police officials were raiding on regular basis here at all bus and wagon terminals including Hamrahi Terminal, Soan Terminal, Pirwdahi Terminals and Peshawar More Terminal.

The transporters could operate their transports with 50 per cent passengers occupancy.

DC, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus. The district administration including assistant commissioners, magistrates and other officers have accelerated their raids against the violators, he added.