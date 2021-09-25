Neglected roads

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) treats residents living in housing societies adjacent to the Islamabad Stressway as second-class citizens. In spite of the fact that the residents pay taxes regularly, they are not getting anything substantial in return. The Islamabad Stressway has been stressful for the last 11 years. The CDA has not bothered to fill in the potholes or cut the raised surfaces on the road and bridges.
Moreover, residents of are being asked to financially contribute to the construction of an interchange that is being built in an upscale locality in the city. The authorities concerned should look into the issues pertaining to the Stressway and resolve them at the earliest.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
