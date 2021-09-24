Imran’s govt will end the day fake news banned in Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan's government won't survive another day if his network of fake news propaganda against Shehbaz Sharif is banned in the country.

In a statement, Marriyum alleged that Imram Khan used fake news sources of NAB against Shehbaz Sharif for three years and was now using the FIA fake news sources to defile him. She said Imran Khan is still an absconder in the Rs10 billion defamation case by Shehbaz.

"Why are NAB and FIA are blind to the theft in public sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, ring road, LNG and petrol? Why can't they see the corruption BRT Peshawar, Billion Tree Tsunami, foreign funding case, and the helicopter case," the former information minister questioned.

Marriyum said the FIA must show the sources of information, evidence, witnesses in courts instead of knitting stories and coercing media to propagate it. She said these fake cases had been investigated through the Supreme Court, high court and accountability courts over and over and over again, but Imran Khan just couldn't get over his vengeance.

The PMLN leader asked Imran Khan to tell the nation about his blunders that had landed the country in a disaster.