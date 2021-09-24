Forex reserves fall to $26.402bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $26.402 billion in the week that ended September 17 from $27.064 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The foreign reserves held by the SBP decreased by $479 million to $19.543 billion, mainly due to external debt repayments, it said. The reserves of the commercial banks also fell to $6.859 billion from $7.042 billion.
