Partisan problems

This refers to the editorial ‘Unnecessary controversy’ (September 22). It seems that the ruling party members had no problem with the chief election commissioner (CEC) until the latter opposed the use of EVMs.

As for the information minister’s accusation that the CEC is partial towards the opposition, one must remember a certain senator of his party who won the 2018 NA election against Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi. This person was accused of perjury but no action was taken against him.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi