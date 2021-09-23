Two-week long ‘Three Brothers-2021’ military drill ends in Baku

RAWALPINDI: The two weeks long Trilateral Exercise Three Brothers -2021 culminated at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Special forces of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan participated in the exercise which was focused on the capability to counter regional terrorism threats in a hybrid scenario, fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance capabilities in amphibious operations.

The chief guest of final exercise was Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov. Also in attendance were Services Chief of Azerbaijan, Commander of Special Forces Azerbaijan, General Hikmat Mirzayev along with observers from Kazakhstan and Major General Mumtaz Hussain from Pakistan.

They witnessed final phase of joint training that included live fire of different weapons including Kamikaze drone, helicopters and small arms. In addition sea assault, fast rope and close interdiction by Azerbaijani Air Force and Air Defence was also part of the joint exercise.

Pakistan and Turkey fully support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh against Armenia, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions. The three countries are in process of strengthening their military relations.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the exercise ‘Peace Mission’ under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was platform held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia. Colonel General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin Commander of Central Military District Russian Armed Forces was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states are participating in the exercise under extremely challenging field environment. Belarus is taking part in the exercise as an observer. Tri services contingent of Pakistan Army is participating in the exercise. The exercise is focused on anti-terrorist operations and best practices in counter terrorism domain.