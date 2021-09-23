Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain with humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started early morning with intervals. City localities where rain was recorded included Shahdara, Misri Shah, Shahi Qila, Mughalpura, Lakshmi, walled city, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Tajpura, Samanabad, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Township, Upper Mall and airport. Met officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central areas while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 30.4°C and minimum was 24°C.