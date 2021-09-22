Petition against ex-IGP’s premature transfer disposed of

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti disposed of a petition Tuesday against the premature transfer of former inspector general of police Shoaib Dastagir for being infructuous.

The chief justice observed that the petition stood infructuous since a new IGP had been appointedin the province. Advocate Nauman Amanat had filed the petition. However, the chief justice kept a similar petition of PMLN MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan pending as his counsel argued that the petition was not person-specific but against the non- enforcement of the Police Order 2002.

The counsel said frequent arbitrary and premature transfers of senior police officials in Punjab had become a norm as several IGPs and CCPOs had been appointed by the government in the last two years.