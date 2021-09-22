APHC hails PM’s decision to raise Kashmir issue in UNGA

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the Kashmir dispute and plight of the Kashmiris in the current session of the General Assembly in New York.
In a statement issued in Srinagar, an APHC spokesman said the world assembly should focus on violations of international law as reflected in different notifications issued by the Modi regime to curtail and squeeze political, economic, trade, land, employment and travel rights of the Kashmiris, KMS reported.
The spokesman condemned all such measures that give superiority to outsiders in the occupied region. Every Kashmiri man or woman lives in an atmosphere of fear created by around a million Indian troops in the territory, he stated.
The spokesman demanded immediate lifting of all police and military restrictions in the occupied valley and hoped that the UN General Assembly would take some tangible steps to resolve the dispute in line with the Security Council resolutions.
