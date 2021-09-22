Pakistan safe for sports, tourism, business activities: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities.
“Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities and we encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest,” the COAS said while talking to Andreas Papastavrou, Greek Ambassador to Pakistan who called on him at GHQ Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the ISPR said. The COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts in controlling Covid-19 through a coordinated national response. He also hailed Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.
The COAS’s reassurance came at a time when the New Zealand team cancelled their tour of Pakistan and the England Cricket Board declined to send the team for next month’s tour over lame excuses of security concerns.
