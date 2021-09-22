Awareness session on inheritance laws

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT)’s Women Leaders Awareness Committee under the umbrella of Women Leaders organised it first ever awareness session “Inheritance laws in Islam” and their implementation in Pakistan. According to a press release, Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal was the guest speaker who speaking on the occasion said that Islam and the country's Constitution contained all the information related to inheritance. She elaborated her point by saying that women’s share in inheritance was meant to make them financially viable so that they make their livelihood to meet any eventuality.