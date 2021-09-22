One held for imprisoning relative

NOWSHERA: The police arrested one of the accused, who had allegedly imprisoned a close relative for three years to grab her property fraudulently.

Station House Officer, Nowshera Kalaan, Haroon Khan said they had received information that two accused Jehanzeb and Muhammad Amin, residents of Tangi Khattak, had imprisoned their cousin Shahzia, in a room of their house to grab her property.

He said the police raided the house where they found the victim chained and locked in a room. The SHO said the police freed the girl and arrested one accused Jehanzeb while raids were being conducted to apprehend the other.

The police have registered the case under relevant sections of law and started an investigation.The arrested accused would be produced in the court of civil judge today.