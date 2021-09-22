Pakistan to spend Rs73.9bln on health sector in 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the government planned to spend 410 percent more on health totalling Rs73.9 billion in the current fiscal year compared to the amount spent in the previous years.

The minister was holding a high-level policy review meeting regarding the ongoing health schemes that have received federal funding in the current and previous fiscal year.

Speaking of Sehat Sahulat health protection schemes, Umar said the government not only protected health in the budgetary allocations but committed to critical and strategic projects, including stronger health systems, pandemic preparedness, and universal health coverage.

“Overall Pakistan will be spending 410 percent higher in the current year than the previous years of the health budget. This is also thrice the amount of total spend on health in last three years,” the minister informed.

In PSDP 2021-2022, Rs21.7 billion was allocated to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination for 40 new and ongoing schemes. This was a 50 percent increase from the budget allocated to the ministry last year.

In addition, Rs2 billion has been allocated to health projects under the Finance Division, Rs4.4 billion to health projects under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, and Rs2.8 billion to health projects under Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, totalling Rs30.9 billion committed for improved health services.

Together these 60 health schemes would see through ground-breaking of 16 new health facilities and 2 up-gradation projects, completion and inauguration of 3 new health facilities and 10 upgraded facilities in the current year, and completion of 12 new and 9 upgraded health facilities in 2023.

These include the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Gynaecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi, a state-of-the-art accident and emergency Centre at PIMS Islamabad as well as up-gradation of neurology and nephrology departments of the hospital.

Other projects include establishment of polyclinics, a 200-bedded hospital in Skardu and a medical and nursing college and a cardiac Hospital in Gilgit, and Atomic Energy Commission hospitals’ up-gradations in AJK, Karachi, Bahawalpur and Lahore.

Presenting the PSDP portfolio for heath, Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, Member Social Sector highlighted that within these projects, Rs3.6 billion were earmarked for five provincial projects.

Giving details, she said for the fiscal year, the provinces were allocated Rs37.96 billion under the Covid-19 Responsive Umbrella PC1 of the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives on a cost-sharing basis.

Under this umbrella scheme, Rs5.02 billion of federal funding has been allocated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would support the up-gradation of 19 DHQs across 19 districts. An allocation of Rs10.41 billion would support 16 DHQs, 23 THQs, 4 teaching hospitals across 21 districts of Sindh.

Punjab received Rs19.59 billion worth of federal funds which would upgrade 6 DHQs and 8 THQs across 11 districts.

Balochistan was allocated Rs2.94 billion for strengthening 32 hospitals, Gilgit-Baltistan received Rs1.6 billion to upgrade 10 DHQs in 10 districts in Rs1, while AJK would use Rs1.1 billion to upgrade 10 DHQs, 10 THQs, and 4 teaching hospitals in 10 districts. Additional funding of Rs4.87 billion has been committed by the federal government exclusively for the less developed districts of south Balochistan. Overall, a total of 152 health facilities would be upgraded across Pakistan to ensure last-mile quality health service delivery to people with updated diagnostics, infectious and critical care management capabilities.

Under the Covid-19 responsive federal funding, provincial governments would also be strengthening their early warning, disease surveillance and response systems, establishing public health laboratory networks, bolstering the preparedness and capacities of the international points of entry. To support this, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination was allocated Rs4.5 billion.

Asar Umar advised fast-track execution and timely completion of the committed projects so that access and quality of care to people was ensured, and the commitments made were honoured.