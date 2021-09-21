KP CM wants strategy chalked out to contain dengue

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the rising dengue cases in some districts of the KP, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the officials concerned to chalk out a strategy to contain the outbreak of the disease.

He also directed the Health Department to prepare and submit PC-I for the reconstruction of Children Hospital Peshawar, said a handout. Members of Provincial Assembly from Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda, administrative Secretaries of departments, commissioner of Peshawar, relevant deputy commissioners, cops and officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and others attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed that a total of 62 public and developmental issues were identified in the last meeting of the Peshawar region out of which 25 issues had been addressed so far, work on 30 of them was in progress as per the given timeline whereas the implementation of remaining seven issues delayed due to some technical reasons.

The chief minister directed the ministers to hold a monthly meeting with MPAs of all the districts and take steps to resolve the issues related to their departments. Taking notice of the complaints of MPAs about encroachments along rivers and waterways in certain areas, Mahmood Khan directed the Peshawar commissioner and the Public Health Engineering Department officials to remove encroachments within a month.

The chief minister directed the Local Government Department to come up with workable proposals for having units on the analogy of Water Supply & Sanitation Company in these districts to improve sanitation services in Nowshehra and Charsadda.

He decided to hold a separate meeting to resolve the power-related issues in the different areas of Peshawar and directed the Pesco chief and other relevant officials to ensure participation in the meeting.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps for setting up complaint cells in all the TMAs within a month. He directed the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply & Sanitation Company to take over all the dysfunctional tube wells established under Pak PWD and take immediate steps to make them functional. the chief minister also ordered the Communication & Works Department to prepare a feasibility study for dualization of Pabbi-Jalozai Road.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to convene a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture Departments on the issues pertaining to command areas of small dams. On the complaints of elected representatives about encroachments in Shabqadar Bazaar, the chief minister directed the Commissioner of Peshawar and the deputy commissioner of Charsadda to remove those encroachments within 15 days.