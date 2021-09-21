BRT bans unvaccinated commuters from vehicles

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Monday banned unvaccinated passengers from travelling on the buses of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

TransPeshawar had informed the public that the government had conditioned travelling in the BRT to the coronavirus vaccination certificate. The company had said passengers would not be allowed to use the transportation service from September 20 if they lacked the vaccination certificates.

TransPeshawar said that passengers who had received a single dose of vaccination could use the service. However, it had not been made clear for how long the passengers with single-dose vaccination could use the service. TransPeshawar said that passengers were allowed to enter stations after showing their vaccination certificates.

The company has asked the residents to get themselves vaccinated for availing the service. Meanwhile, the government directed the Private Schools Regulatory Authority to cooperate with the Health Department teams in vaccinating the children at private schools. The government had directed authorities to expedite the vaccination process at the schools.