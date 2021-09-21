Lone advocate

This refers to the news report ‘Inclusive govt: Imran opens talks with Taliban’ (September 19). Pakistan is not the only neighbor of Afghanistan and the West is already wary of Pakistan’s repeated stance that the Taliban are not under its influence. Why is it that only Pakistan’s prime minister is talking to the Taliban? Why aren’t all the stakeholders of the region trying to convince them to set up an inclusive government? Such actions make it seem as though Pakistan has a special relationship with the Taliban even though that is not the case. Pakistan should tread this path carefully and try to remain completely neutral. The West applauded Pakistan’s cooperation in the evacuation efforts of foreign nationals from Afghanistan at the time of the withdrawal of the US. There are enough troubles already for Pakistan including the increased terror attacks attributed to the TTP. The country cannot afford to plunge into more chaos. Policies towards Afghanistan should be reviewed by the government.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
Around a year ago, the federal government delegated the responsibility of checking and controlling prices of food...
The habitual dependence of Asian states on foreign loans is detrimental for them. Asian leaders must learn a lesson...
This refers to President Arif Alvi's annual address to the joint sitting of parliament where he said that due to the...
The future and destiny of Afghanistan is totally in the hands of the Afghan Taliban. The international community,...
This refers to the news report ‘Waste removal exercise launched’ . It is heartening to see a formal mechanism for...
The unilateral cancellation of the ODI series by the New Zealand cricket team has perplexed all cricket fans. Before...