Lone advocate

This refers to the news report ‘Inclusive govt: Imran opens talks with Taliban’ (September 19). Pakistan is not the only neighbor of Afghanistan and the West is already wary of Pakistan’s repeated stance that the Taliban are not under its influence. Why is it that only Pakistan’s prime minister is talking to the Taliban? Why aren’t all the stakeholders of the region trying to convince them to set up an inclusive government? Such actions make it seem as though Pakistan has a special relationship with the Taliban even though that is not the case. Pakistan should tread this path carefully and try to remain completely neutral. The West applauded Pakistan’s cooperation in the evacuation efforts of foreign nationals from Afghanistan at the time of the withdrawal of the US. There are enough troubles already for Pakistan including the increased terror attacks attributed to the TTP. The country cannot afford to plunge into more chaos. Policies towards Afghanistan should be reviewed by the government.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada