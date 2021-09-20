Just another victim

September 16 marked the second death anniversary of Namrita Chandani. The deceased was raped and murdered in her hostel room in a medical college in Larkana. It has been two years to her murder. Yet the state is yet to catch the culprit. This certainly raises a question mark on the performance of the state. How will the trust deficit between state institutions and people be reduced if crimes as heinous as this go unpunished? Not only should the authorities implement strict laws to curtail violence against women, they should also ensure the security of female students on campuses. It is imperative to address issues such as this so that the people can trust state institutions.

Muhammad Shahjahan

Islamabad