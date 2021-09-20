PML-N leader says PTI won’t find candidates for next elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has said that PTI will not find candidates in the next general elections as people have got fed up with its worst ever rule in the country.

Addressing a large gathering at Abbottabad on Sunday, he said that PTI had come to power through bullying and rigging and it had no understanding of the problems being faced by the masses.

On the occasion, PML-N provincial general secretary Javed Murtaza Abbasi, MNA, Abbottabad district president Inayatullah Jadoon, general secretary Mohabbat Awan, newly elected members of Cantonment Boards Dilawar Khan, Bedar Bakht, Sardar Muhammad Bashir, Sardar Hussain Akshar and Zulfiqar Bhutto were also present.

Amir Muqam congratulated the newly elected members and said those losing the elections were also respectable and they competed hard. He congratulated them on behalf of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, central president Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar on their victory.

The PML-N ideology has won and the party will infuse new enthusiasm and passion, he said, adding that PML-N believed in serving the people and betterment of the country.

He said that in the last nine years, the PTI government had given nothing but destruction and miseries to people of the province.

Rejecting PTI criticism on Shehbaz Sharif, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the brother of a great leader who made a new history of development and public service in the country, which is beyond the comprehension of what he called political dwarfs.

An incompetent person is sitting in the PM House who made the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations, he added.

He said sometimes Imran Niazi made Germany and Japan neighbors and sometimes declared Haqqanis as a Pashtun tribe, which exposed his incapability.

Amir Muqam said that the problems of people were increasing day by day due to inflation but the rulers were not aware of their problems. He said that fake accountability had been started to victimise rivals. He alleged that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he and Captain Safdar were targeted in revenge as they have been facing the courts.