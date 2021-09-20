Work on road begins after dispute resolved

JAMRUD: A dispute, which hindered work on construction of a road over the past 10 years, has been resolved in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

After the resolution of the dispute between locals, construction work on the road was started on Sunday.

The road had been approved by the government 10 years ago on the request of the locals, but due to differences among some people, work on it did not see the light of day.

On Sunday, local elders held negotiations and resolved the issue.