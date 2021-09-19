Warsak canal remodeling: KP CM wants revised PC-I approved

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure approval of the revised PC-1 of Warsak Canal System project from the Executive Committee of National Economic Council in its next meeting.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on remodeling of Warsak Canal System project, the chief minister termed the scheme as of vital importance for irrigating agricultural lands in Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

He added that early completion of the project was one of the top priorities of his government and asked that all authorities concerned to fulfill their respective responsibilities to this end. Mahmood Khan said the completion of the project would strengthen the canal system in Peshawar and Nowshera and would help irrigate thousands of acres of additional land in the two districts.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about the progress so far made on the project.

It was informed that under the remodeling of the project, a 5.2 km long new tunnel was being built, which would enable discharge of 700 cubic feet of water of which 300 cubic feet could be used for drinking purposes.

The meeting was informed that the remodeling would increase the capacity of the main water governance centre from 550 cusecs to 950 cusecs. The capacity of Warsak Gravity Canal will be increased from 350 cusecs to 456 cusecs while the capacity of existing Warsak Pump House will be increased from 200 to 290 cusecs. The installation of four new pumps, improvement of the main canal and lining were also part of the remodeling project. Under the project, work was underway on the 132kv transmission line and grid station. The required funds have been released to Tesco.

The chief minister said the obstacles should be removed to complete the project and Pesco chief should be directed to expedite the work on installation of gridstation and transmission lines.