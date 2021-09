Govt steps help mining sector collect record revenue: Buzdar

LAHORE: The revolutionary steps taken by the Punjab government for welfare and betterment of the mining sector helped the department collect record revenue of over Rs 10.19 billion for fiscal year 2020-21.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that better utilisation of mining resources would be ensured in the province.

He said restrictions on the cement industry had been lifted for the development of the construction sector and 22 NOCs [no objection certificates] were being issued for new cement factories.

Buzdar said that NOCs for installation of 10 cement plants had so far been issued during the last three years, while the process for issuing more NOCs for more such plants in Punjab was under way. The new cement factories would generate more job opportunities and result in economic development of the backward areas.

He said the steps taken by the government for development of salt and coal industries were yielding positive results, as Punjab Mineral Development Corporation had collected Rs 1.64 billion revenue.

He said that 21 rock salt exploration licences had been issued for promotion of the salt industry and production capacity had been increased with the launch of four coal and eight salt mines.

The ban on coal mining had been lifted and transparency ensured in the public auction of 20 blocks of coal.

The mineral cadastral system has been introduced to provide timely information.

The CM said that the e-Fighting & Office Automation System had been implemented with the cooperation of the PITB [Punjab Information Technology Board], whereas the Human Resource Management Information System had also been introduced in the Mines & Minerals Department.

In-service training courses have already been started in the Mines & Minerals Department and 3,000 workers provided professional training.

For the purpose, a state-of-the-art in-service training academy had been established in Punjab School of Mines Katas. He said Mine Sample Testing Laboratory Khushab was being restored besides providing better facilities there.