Cancellation of NZ team’s visit unfortunate, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has termed the cancellation of New Zealand team’s visit unfortunate as it will have a global impact.

“The government has failed to handle cricket like other challenges as this is a failure of the government diplomacy,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Friday along with former KP Assembly member Tariq Khattak from Nowshera, who belongs to the JUI-F and announced joining the PPP.

Kundi said when Muslims were attacked in New Zealand, their prime minister hugged them. “Why doesn’t our prime minister do that? We once again invite all opposition parties to come together to get rid of this anti-people government and they should work for a no-confidence motion in Punjab. Why a no-confidence motion is justified in Balochistan and unjustified in Punjab? If you are not a facilitator of the government, let us fight together,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said there is no official contact with Jahangir Tareen’s group, but there are unofficial contacts. He said inflation and unemployment in the country have crossed all limits. “People are now looking to the PPP and we welcome Tariq Khattak in the PPP.” He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that there is no place for those who want to join the party for their own benefit.