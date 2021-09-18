Cop martyred in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: An assistant sub-inspector was martyred during an encounter in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district.
ASI Shah Faisal, in-charge of Parao check-post, raided Shiraghdin Killay to arrest one Bakht Taj, who had been wanted in a case. However, the accused opened fire, martyring the police officer.
Later, DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan and RPO Yaseen Farooq visited the crime scene and ordered immediate arrest of the killer.
