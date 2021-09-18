 
Saturday September 18, 2021
Cop martyred in Takhtbhai

Peshawar

September 18, 2021

TAKHTBHAI: An assistant sub-inspector was martyred during an encounter in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district.

ASI Shah Faisal, in-charge of Parao check-post, raided Shiraghdin Killay to arrest one Bakht Taj, who had been wanted in a case. However, the accused opened fire, martyring the police officer.

Later, DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan and RPO Yaseen Farooq visited the crime scene and ordered immediate arrest of the killer.

