Cop martyred in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: An assistant sub-inspector was martyred during an encounter in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district.

ASI Shah Faisal, in-charge of Parao check-post, raided Shiraghdin Killay to arrest one Bakht Taj, who had been wanted in a case. However, the accused opened fire, martyring the police officer.

Later, DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan and RPO Yaseen Farooq visited the crime scene and ordered immediate arrest of the killer.