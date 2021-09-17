Forex reserves slightly fall to $27.064 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves marginally declined by $38 million or 0.1 percent in the week ended September 10, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the country stood at $27.064 billion, compared with $27.102 billion in the previous week.

The reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan remained unchanged at $20.022 billion. The SBP’s reserves are sufficient to cover 3.79 months of imports. The reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.042 billion from $7.080 billion.