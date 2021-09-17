 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Forex reserves slightly fall to $27.064 billion

Business

September 17, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves marginally declined by $38 million or 0.1 percent in the week ended September 10, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the country stood at $27.064 billion, compared with $27.102 billion in the previous week.

The reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan remained unchanged at $20.022 billion. The SBP’s reserves are sufficient to cover 3.79 months of imports. The reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.042 billion from $7.080 billion.

More From Business

  • JS Bank, NIFT join hands

    KARACHI: JS Bank signed an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies for enabling digital...

  • Sindh govt to survey industries

    KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to survey industries located in residential areas of the province including...

  • TPL Corp, BOP ink deal

    KARACHI: TPL Corp has inked an agreement with Bank of Punjab to finance the establishment of multiple real estate...

  • Gold sheds Rs900/tola

    KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market declined by Rs900 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All Sindh...

  • Poor market access gobbling up turkey farming potential

    HYDERABAD: Turkey is the most productive domestic bird in terms of fast physical growth and value of its eggs and...

  • Groping in the dark

    LAHORE: This government keeps the public and experts guessing on its economic policies. It claims to bring down prices...

More From Latest