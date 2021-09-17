Covid kills 14 more, infects another 980 in Sindh

Fourteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 980 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,224 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 20,313 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 980 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,818,191 tests, which have resulted in 448,030 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 29,489 people across the province are currently infected: 28,820 are in self-quarantine at home, 33 at isolation centres and 636 at hospitals, while 567 patients are in critical condition, of whom 55 are on life support.

He added that 10,794 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 411,317, which shows the recovery rate to be 91.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 980 fresh cases of Sindh, 389 (or 31 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 119 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 97 from District South, 63 from District Central, 47 from District Malir, 35 from District Korangi and 28 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 107 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Sanghar 35, Khairpur 33, Badin 32, Jamshoro 31, Tando Muhammad Khan 30, Tando Allahyar 29, Matiari and Naushehroferoze 27 each, Mirpurkhas 26, Kashmore and Tharparkar 23 each, Kambar and Umerkot 18 each, Shikarpur 14, Ghotki and Sukkur 13 each, Jacobabad 11, Larkana 10, Dadu five and Thatta one, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.