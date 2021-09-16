Case Management System inaugurated at FIA

Islamabad : Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, PSP, director general of FIA formally inaugurated the Case Management System (CMS) at FIA Headquarters here on Wednesday, says a press release.

CMS is a software application with the deployment of which, the whole investigational record of FIA, starting from the receipt of complaint upto the submission of challan will be digitally monitored. CMS has also been integrated with the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) of FIA. It is a giant leap towards the transformation of FIA into a fully computerised and paperless Investigation Agency. It is a secure software system which has been indegniosuly developed by FIA’s own team of experts.

IOs/EOs of FIA have been provided laptops/desktop as well as internet devices to carry out their daily investigational work by using this system. A Data Access Center (DAC) has also been provided in the system through which the IOs / EOs will forward their requests for the receipt of information/ data/record from Nadra, telecommunication companies, banks & IBMS. The data received from the concerned quarters will also be received by the IOs/EOs through CMS. It will save a lot of time and help them in finalising their investigations within short span of time.

CMS has also the ability to generate FIRs, progress reports of cases/enquiries, analysis reports of cases/enquiries, monitoring of performance of the IOs/EOs, determination of their workload and search criminal record of FIA. CMS will also generate Daily Situation Report of FIA field units on single click

CMS will carry all the data of a case/ enquiry e.g. copy of the complaint, particulars of the complainant/accused persons, statement of the witnesses, notices/letters issued by the IOs/EOs, seizure memos, case diaries, CFRs and Challan etc. So far, 13,119 cases and 46,505 enquiries have been entered in CMS by the IOs / EOs.

FIA director general appreciated the CMS team and directed to further enhance the capacity of the system by developing modules covering the prosecution process of FIA, crime record registers of the field units and generation of quarterly/annual administration reports of the Agency. He also stressed upon the need to build the capacity of all the stakeholders to get maximum benefit of the system.